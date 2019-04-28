Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,756 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

