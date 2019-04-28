Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,174,523 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,349,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174,523 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 2.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $324,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 493.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.07 million. Invitation Homes had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $928,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $69,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at $127,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

