Daimler (DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.17 ($67.64).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €58.30 ($67.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a fifty-two week high of €68.64 ($79.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

