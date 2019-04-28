Daimler (DAI) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.05) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.17 ($67.64).

DAI opened at €58.30 ($67.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. Daimler has a 1 year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 1 year high of €68.64 ($79.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

