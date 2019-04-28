D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,272,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,432,000 after buying an additional 550,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $44.00 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

WARNING: “D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-shares-bought-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.