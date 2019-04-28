Cwm LLC Has $683,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the 4th quarter worth $3,346,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 72,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $722.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.01.

