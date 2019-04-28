Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cutera were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cutera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cutera by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Cutera by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cutera Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
