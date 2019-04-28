CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,624 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

CubeSmart stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,378.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

