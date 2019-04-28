Crossamerica Partners LP Declares Dividend of $0.53 (CAPL)

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Crossamerica Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -807.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $547.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $399,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,697.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crossamerica Partners LP Declares Dividend of $0.53 (CAPL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/crossamerica-partners-lp-declares-dividend-of-0-53-capl.html.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.