Critical Survey: Value Line (VALU) & BKF Capital Group (BKFG)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Value Line and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Line and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $35.87 million 6.41 $14.73 million N/A N/A BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 28.69% 22.66% 11.87% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Value Line beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

