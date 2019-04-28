Credit Tag Chain Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Credit Tag Chain has a total market cap of $780,105.00 and approximately $28,801.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Credit Tag Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, OEX and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.02079444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00462143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016250 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007703 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Profile

Credit Tag Chain (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 924,980,800 coins and its circulating supply is 51,375,612 coins. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credit Tag Chain is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official website is www.credittag.io.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credit Tag Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

