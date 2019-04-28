Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Unilever (UNIA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.54 ($58.76).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

