Creative Planning Sells 342,500 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 144,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 181,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

AKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.83. AK Steel Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

