Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $640.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $540.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $635.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $626.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $676.79. 765,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,687. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.