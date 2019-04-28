Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $2,183,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 124,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 34.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 30.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 232,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,683,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.08 and a 12-month high of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $2,091,697.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at $74,421,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.16, for a total value of $7,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,408,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $18,080,532. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

