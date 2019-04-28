Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

NYSE:APD opened at $202.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $203.41.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

