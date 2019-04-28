Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Covanta by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Covanta by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Covanta by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 893.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 238.13 and a beta of 1.36. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.72 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

