Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ensco were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ensco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ensco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Ensco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ensco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ensco in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Ensco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/cornerstone-investment-partners-llc-has-86000-holdings-in-ensco-plc-esv.html.

Ensco Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.