Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $79.31 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $79,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,469,000 after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,873,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,131,000 after purchasing an additional 465,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,732 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,070,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

