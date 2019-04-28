CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stake Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13,254.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $53,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,762,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,061,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,083. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stake Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/coresite-realty-corp-cor-stake-lifted-by-farmers-merchants-investments-inc.html.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.