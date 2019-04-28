Core Laboratories (CLB) PT Set at $75.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned a $75.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $65.86 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

