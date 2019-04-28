COPYTRACK (CPY) Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, COPYTRACK has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. COPYTRACK has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $152.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00431630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.01036478 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00181704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

COPYTRACK Profile

COPYTRACK’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq . COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io . COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

