Contrasting Stars Group (TSG) and Autoweb (AUTO)

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Stars Group alerts:

This table compares Stars Group and Autoweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stars Group $2.03 billion 2.57 -$102.45 million $2.19 8.71 Autoweb $125.59 million 0.36 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -3.17

Autoweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stars Group. Autoweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stars Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stars Group and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stars Group -4.99% 16.48% 6.08% Autoweb -30.91% -30.35% -20.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stars Group and Autoweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stars Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Autoweb 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stars Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.32, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Autoweb has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Stars Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Stars Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Autoweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stars Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stars Group beats Autoweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications. The company provides its products under various owned or licensed gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, such as PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location; and AutoWeb consumer traffic referral product that engages car buyers from the AutoWeb's network of automotive Websites to present them with offers based on their make and model of interest, as well as geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.