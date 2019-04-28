Contrasting LiNiu Technology Group (LINU) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ:LINU) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiNiu Technology Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0.40% 3.04% 0.49%

2.0% of LiNiu Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiNiu Technology Group and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiNiu Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $59.23, suggesting a potential downside of 10.87%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than LiNiu Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiNiu Technology Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $10.79 billion 1.30 -$17.65 million ($0.09) -738.44

LiNiu Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats LiNiu Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. LiNiu Technology Group has a strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited's Guangzhou branch to develop insurance products for farmers, rural residents, and the agricultural industry. The company was formerly known as Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited and changed its name to LiNiu Technology Group in April 2017. LiNiu Technology Group is based in Macau, Macau.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

