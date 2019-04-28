Continental AG (CTTAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

