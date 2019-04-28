Conning Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after buying an additional 1,815,543 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.98.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,923. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

