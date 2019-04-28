Conagra Brands Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Conagra Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of CAG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

