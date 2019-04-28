Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 234,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.35. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 459,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 288,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 207,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 197,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 414,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

