Coastline Trust Co Has $762,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $107.40 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

