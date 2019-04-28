Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,330 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 826,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after buying an additional 229,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 804,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $145,133,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 795,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 211,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.78.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.34 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

