Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.96 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$15.86 and a 1-year high of C$20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The firm has a market cap of $829.66 million and a PE ratio of 68.40.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

