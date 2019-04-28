Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.05 Million

Brokerages expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce sales of $602.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.50 million and the lowest is $596.95 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $590.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,137.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.