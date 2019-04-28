Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.90.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

