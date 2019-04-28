Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Point’s first-quarter 2019 results benefited from strong growth in security subscriptions, driven by solid demand for cloud, mobile and zero-day advanced threat prevention technologies. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities is helping it tap greater opportunities. Acquisitions have helped it in broadening its portfolio and enter newer market, which has eventually driven its revenues. The recent buyouts of Dome9 and ForceNock will help expand the company’s security capabilities. Check Point continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting its revenues. However, Check Point derives a significant portion of total sales from the 10 biggest distributors, giving rise to the risk of customer concentration. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 199,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,544,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11,667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

