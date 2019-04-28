CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in IBM (IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in IBM by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IBM by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of IBM by 127.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $272,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

