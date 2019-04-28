CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.87 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,623 shares of company stock worth $1,945,586 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

