Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

