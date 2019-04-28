Centene Corp (CNC) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $52.63 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene by 15,334.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $245,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,011,000 after buying an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $72,708,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $30,463,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.