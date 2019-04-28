Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centamin to a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 104.33 ($1.36).

LON CEY opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.90 ($2.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

