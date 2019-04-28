Celgene (CELG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Celgene stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 125.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

