Celanese (CE) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Celanese stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

