Castle Brands (ROX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 565,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 274,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Castle Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Castle Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $2.00 target price on shares of Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Castle Brands alerts:

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,442,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/castle-brands-rox-trading-8-7-higher.html.

Castle Brands Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.