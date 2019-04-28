Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $370.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of December 30, 2018, it owned and operated 849 Burger King restaurants located in 18 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.