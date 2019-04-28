Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
