Carboneum (C8) Token (C8) Price Hits $0.0053

Carboneum (C8) Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Carboneum (C8) Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $544.00 worth of Carboneum (C8) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboneum (C8) Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Carboneum (C8) Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00433691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.01023269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00176494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001390 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Carboneum (C8) Token

Carboneum (C8) Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens. Carboneum (C8) Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io . Carboneum (C8) Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io

Carboneum (C8) Token Token Trading

Carboneum (C8) Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum (C8) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum (C8) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboneum (C8) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

