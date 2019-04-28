Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $12.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $12.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.18.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $222.02 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $227.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,949,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,107,000 after buying an additional 255,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,141,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,223,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,088,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.