Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) PT Raised to C$277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$305.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$337.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$287.00 to C$293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$331.00 to C$334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$302.23.

CP stock opened at C$299.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$227.53 and a 12 month high of C$306.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500009701237 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.17%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

