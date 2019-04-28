Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

Shares of CNR opened at C$127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$96.46 and a 1 year high of C$127.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5375 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.57, for a total transaction of C$1,317,500.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,487,273.21. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$110,488.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at C$2,109,405.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,767 shares of company stock worth $5,394,685.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$122.90.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

