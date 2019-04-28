Canaccord Genuity Reiterates C$16.50 Price Target for Detour Gold (DGC)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 target price on Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Detour Gold from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Detour Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.89.

DGC opened at C$12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$14.59.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The mining company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$281.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Detour Gold will post 0.509999958559939 EPS for the current year.

In other Detour Gold news, Senior Officer James Whyte Mavor sold 20,000 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,750. Also, Director Andre Roger Falzon sold 23,496 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total value of C$299,444.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,445.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

