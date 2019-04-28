Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

